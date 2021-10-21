Madhya Pradesh: BJP government responsible for increase in atrocities on tribal in state, says Bachchan

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee acting president and ex-cabinet minister Bala Bachchan levelled serious allegations against Alirajpur collector Manoj Pushp and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Singh.

He alleged that Congress does not expect free and fair conduct of bypoll in Jobat under these two officials.

Taking state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s election tour and claimed support for tribal community to task, the former home minister termed it drama.

Bachchan asked chief minister to stop spreading confusion among the tribals. He asked him to share with the people of Jobat, the details of what he action did he take against the perpetrators in cases of atrocities against the tribal- in the last 17 years. Congress leader asked chief minister to apologize for corona mismanagement instead of seeking their support during the upcoming bypolls.

Holding BJP government responsible for increase in atrocities on tribal women in the state, Rajpur MLA said that the way the democratically elected Kamal Nath government was brought down in state by horse-trading, there has been a continuous increase in atrocities on tribal women in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress also raised question on local administration saying that the manner in which the administration appeared active in the Chief Minister's meeting, leaving the care of the entire district, is highly condemnable. It has also raised questions on the deployment of the employees of the Electricity Department and the discriminatory attitude of the district administration, he added.

He alleged that the Chief Minister misleading the innocent people of Jobat. He said that yesterday Chief Minister questioned what Congress did in last 70 years and on the other hand, his own party candidate Sulochana Rawat in her address said that her father-in-law have been MLAs from this area many times and our family has developed a lot here. Rawat’s statement proved chief minister wrong.

