Madhya Pradesh: BJP government no longer finds a witch in inflation, says Parshuram Sisodia

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Block Congress members took out a rally on bullock cart with LPG cylinders, as a protest against inflation.

Under direction of Malhargarh assembly constituency candidate Parshuram Sisodia and Block Congress president Kishore Goyal, they staged a protest at Badwan Fanta.

They continued their protest for two hours and during this they garlanded LPG cylinder and took out rally on bullock cart upto tehsildar office, where they submitted memorandum to tehsildar Ramkrishna Ahirwar addressing the President of India.

Addressing the program, Sisodia said that the BJP used to see inflation as a witch during Manmohan Singh's government of Congress and now it has become a darling for the Modi government. Now no BJP leader, minister, chief minister of BJP raising their voice against inflation. Are they not aware of high LPG, petrol, diesel, electricity rates, which are already skyrocketing.

Sisodia further said that the local MLA and the state finance minister Jagdish Deora in Kunchdod on Monday said that our government is sensitive about the farmers, I urge them that nothing will happen by being sensitive.

He said that he has the key to the treasure, I’m just requesting him to please use the key and pay compensation to the farmers of Malhargarh assembly constituency for their crop loss due to yellow mosaic disease, added he.

Block Congress president Kishore Goyal also addressed the gathering and accused the BJP government of destroying democracy in the country.

Goyal said that they hhave already began their mission from the Mandi elections. It has been 10 years since the Mandi elections, 7 years have passed since the panchayat elections, in this way the work of destroying democracy is being done. On the other hand, BJP talks about nationalism, what nationalism do they want to bring in the country, Goyal questioned.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:59 PM IST