Bhopal: Over 4 crore people received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh): Over four crore people in Madhya Pradesh were administered the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 until now, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, adding the government is committed to vaccinate all the eligible persons with the first jab by the end of September.

Madhya Pradesh will launch a mega vaccination campaign again on September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Tuesday quoting Chouhan.

"The first dose is administered to 4 crore, 78 thousand,730 eligible persons in MP while both the jabs were given to 90,73,953 people," the official added.

"Madhya Pradesh has crossed the four-crore mark of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. I congratulate the people for achieving this feat. The government is committed to vaccinating all the eligible persons in the state with the first jab by the end of September," he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 7,92,270 on Monday with the addition of 11 cases, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,516, an official had said.

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 03:25 PM IST