Madhya Pradesh: Bio-printing to speed up pharmas’ medicine development procedure

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “With the Covid-19 outbreak and various health challenges taking a toll on public health, it is clear that we should be ready with technology to help the cause of medicine and doctors as far as possible,” said Hazaifa Bapji as he spoke about bio-printing. He was addressing a gathering of college students and start-up entrepreneurs at a private college on Monday.

“Bio-printing is the process of using 3D printing technology to print animal and human cells and produce three-dimensional functional tissues,” Bapji said. “One key application of bio-printing is to speed up the drug development process for pharmaceutical companies,” Bapji remarked, adding that another goal was to print fully functional organs, such as the heart, kidney, or liver for transplant.

“Starting a 3D printing business would be an interesting and profitable venture for any entrepreneur,” Bapji said. He shared his experience of making a gear of an open heart surgery machine with 3D printing technology in just a few hours so that the patient could be operated on at the scheduled time.

“3D printing addresses geometric complexity without any extra cost and its start-up and the cost of prototyping is also very low. Besides the time taken is also very little. He added that every part of any machine could be made by customising it with the help of 3D printing. The whole machine does not even have to be changed.

Coordinator of the seminar prof. Manoj Mishra said that, at this technical seminar, B. Take, more than 250 students of the first year and professional studies and management studies participated.

Dubai-based online 3D printing expert Shabbir Babji shared his experience of fixing broken items. “The advantage of additive manufacturing is that there’s no material waste and you get exactly the design you want,” he said. He added that 3D printing was coming in very handy in jewellery designing.

