Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan of Narmada ghat construction held in Mandleshwar

Mandleshwar (Madhya Pradesh): State former cabinet minister and Mandleshwar MLA Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho along with municipal council president Vishwadeep Moyade performed bhoomi pujan for the construction of 170 metre long Ram Ghat on western bank of Narmada river. Interestingly, the Khargone Member of Parliament Gajendra Patel and chief municipal officer (CMO) gave a slip as the BJP councillors boycotted the ceremony for not being taken in confidence before holding the programme.

A ghat will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.85 crores and it will be part of the second phase of the Chief Minister's Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme.

Former municipal council president Abdul Khalid Qureshi and Block Congress president Sabal Singh Patel were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the entire programme was embroiled in controversy after all the BJP councillors BJP boycotted the ceremony. None of the office bearers of the party attended the programme.

MP representative Dr Amit Patidar said the programme was organised without intimating MP Patel. The ghat construction and beautification work was approved on the banks of Narmada river under the Chief Minister's Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme (Phase II) and earlier its Bhoomi Pujan was scheduled for September 3, 2022, but as the election code of conduct was imposed on September 2, the ceremony was postponed, he informed.

On Wednesday, the municipal council organised the ceremony without the consent of the MP or informing council vice president Jyoti Hari Gadge and other BJP councillors, he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the programme, MLA Dr Sadho said that she carried out development work on the ground and not on WhatsApp media.

