Madhya Pradesh: Bheel organisation extends support to BJP candidate

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Bheel Sena Sangathan on Friday extended their support to Sulochana Rawat who is the consenting the Jobat Assembly constituency bypoll on BJP ticket.

Sangathan’s state president Ramesh Baghel made this announcement at a press conference in presence of state panchayat and rural development minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia.

Baghel’s announcement boosted Rawat’s candidature as Jobat Assembly constituency comprises 45 % Bhilaal community votes, 40 % Bheel votes and 15 % voters of the other tribes.

Political analysts claim that Bheel voters have an inclination towards Congress and Deepak Bhuria, the nephew of late Kalavati Bhuria, who in the fray as an independent would have led to division of Bheel votes.

But Bhuria’s withdrawal of nomination turned the tide in favour of Congress. Baghel’s announcement has again, however, tilted the balance in the contest.

BJP leaders expressed gratitude towards Baghel and his sangathan and leaders assured to resolve the demands of Bheel Sangathan by placing them before Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Baghel and Bheel Sena district president Chatar Singh (Jhetra Bhai) said that all the workers of Bheel Sangathan will leave no stone unturned to make BJP candidate victorious.

