Madhya Pradesh: Bhagoriya Fest Bolsters Voter Awareness

Dahi (Madhya Pradesh): An awareness campaign was organised in Dahi’s Bhagoriya festival to bolster voter turnout, under the guidance of district election officer and collector Priyank Mishra, Kukshi SDM Pramod Singh Gurjar and district panchayat CEO SD Madhwacharya. The villagers were made aware through folk dance.

BRC Manoj Dubey, assistant nodal officer Irfan Mansoori and others orchestrated various SVEEP activities. Students held banners and posters, conveying the message of the significance of voting. Tribal rhythms echoed as locals danced to the beat of drums, brandishing placards adorned with slogans of voter awareness. Migrant labourers from the tribal community were inspired through a special song to increase voting awareness and urged them to cast their vote on May 13.

Campaign launched under SVEEP activities

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Given the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a team of election officers embarked on voter awareness through campaigns under SVEEP activities, following the guidance of assistant RO and SDM Megha Panwar. The administrative officials reached the market of the Bhagoriya festival in Dattigaon and Ringnod and gave detailed information to the voters about their right to vote.

An oath and signature campaign was also conducted to bolster voting turnout. Tehsildar Mukesh Bamnia and assistant returning officer Panwar administered oaths to the voters. ARO conducted a surprise inspection of the polling stations in Dhulet gram panchayat and gave instructions to the sector officer and BLO to promptly rectify the shortcomings.