Madhya Pradesh: “Beware or face the consequence”, BJP ex-legislator Ranjana Baghel warns Vyapam scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai in Manawar

Manawar (Madhya Pradesh): Upset with a video and comment posted by Vyapam scam whistleblower Dr Anand Rai, a BJP leader and former MLA from Manawar, Ranjana Baghel released a video in which she found asking Dr Rai to don't do this or she will file an FIR against him and hit him with footwear.

Before the matter could further escalate, Dr Rai apologised for the entire incident. He issued a post from his social media account and wrote that Ranjana Baghel is a strong leader of the tribal class, and if he has been hurt by any of his actions, he expresses his regret. Dr Rai also deleted the video.

Earlier on Wednesday, Dr Rai posted a seven-second video in which Baghel and Congress MLA Alawa are seen together. Baghel is garlanding Dr Alava. Along with the video, Dr Rai wrote that Baghel will support JAYS in the next election. BJP Manavar nagar mandal president Sachin Pandey will also be with him.

A common strategy has been adopted on the Kukshi-Manavar seat. Dinesh Grewal, the BJP leader of the Scindia faction of Badnawar, is sitting on the sofa. Who had gotten the ticket from the Dhar parliamentary seat last time, who lost in front of the BJP's Chhatarsingh Darbar.

As soon as the video and post went viral, Baghel, who got angry at the post, reached Dr Rai's bungalow in Indore Wednesday late night.

The family members did not open the door of the house. Dr Rai's wife told her that he is not at home. On this, Baghel asked her to open the gate as she wanted to talk politely. She said that she had seen Dr Rai running from behind.

Baghel asked Dr Rai’s wife to convey her message not to spread fake news to do politics or try to mislead the innocent tribals.

After the entire incident, Baghel issued a video in which she claimed that she is a true soldier of the BJP and has been working for the BJP for the last 30 years.

She made it clear that the video that was posted by Dr Rai is about 2 years old when Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon had come to Manavar for the inauguration programme of a district building. At that time, she welcomed Dr Hiralal Alava by garlanding him during the political meeting, and Dr Rai posted the same video.

She said that she belongs to the BJP and will remain a BJP member only. She said that Dr Anand Rai is misleading the tribal youth and ruining their careers.

Baghel warned that Dr Rai should delete this video. Otherwise, she will take legal action. Along with this, if you don't agree, you have also talked about hitting your shoes after coming home.

I will answer in court: Anand Rai

Replying on the entire event, Dr Anand Rai said that he had written down what he saw in the video. If action is taken against him, he will answer in court. Everyone understood after watching this video.