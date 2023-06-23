Madhya Pradesh: Betma Man Falls Prey To Looteri Dulhan

Representative image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Looteri Dulha has struck once again. This time the victim is from Indore district. Deepak Parmar of Betma in Indore was lured into the trap after he failed to find a suitable girl to marry.

The would-be bride also took Rs 70,000 from him to buy wedding stuff. When the marriage procession reached her house, the groom was shocked to find her missing.

Parmar said that his friends had fixed marriage with Pooja of Basant Nagar in Khandwa. He first met her on June 2 with family members. They fixed the marriage for June 23. On reaching bride’s house, they were welcomed by a lock hanging on the door. Realising that he had been duped, Parmar registered an FIR with Rameshwar police outpost. Neighbours said that Pooja and her family had vacated the house two days back.

CSP Poonamchand Yadav said that the groom reached Khandwa with a wedding procession from Betma was looted by the bride on the pretext to buy wedding materials. He further said that the bride was missing with Rs 70,000 of cash and Rs 10,000 of wedding attire. Outpost in-charge Ranveer Singh Solanki said that an investigation was underway.

