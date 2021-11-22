e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

At least 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade in USA India reports 8,488 new cases (lowest in 538 days)Kissan Mahapanchayat: Lakhimpur Kheri incident, non-payment of dues to sugarcane farmers on agendaAustria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:14 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Bajrang Dal protests against location of temple's name in Indore; civic body removes it

Bajrang Dal local unit chief Tannu Sharma said the name of Khedapati Hanuman temple was written at the entrance gate of a public toilet in Sirpur. He claimed the right-wing activists had asked the municipal corporation to remove the name several times.
PTI
Lord Hanuman temple at Subhas Chowk. |

Lord Hanuman temple at Subhas Chowk. |

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Right-wing Bajrang Dal staged a protest in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh objecting to the spot where the name of the temple of Lord Hanuman was written, prompting the civic body to remove it.

The incident occurred in the Sirpur area of Indore on Sunday.

Bajrang Dal local unit chief Tannu Sharma on Monday said the name of Khedapati Hanuman temple was written at the entrance gate of a public toilet in Sirpur. He claimed the right-wing activists had asked the municipal corporation to remove the name several times.

"As our demand was being ignored, we staged a protest in front of the public toilet on Sunday. Our religious sentiments were being hurt because the name of Hanuman temple was written on the toilet," he said.

Sharma said that the toilet is located about 100 metres away from the Hanuman temple.

On the other hand, Vinay Bagora, a supervisor with the Indore Municipal Corporation's (IMC's) public toilet section, said the toilet in question is run by a private body and the civic body's role is to inspect the condition of cleanliness there.

"As soon as we came to know about this issue, we removed the name of the temple after telling that organisation," he said.

According to eyewitnesses, after the protest by the Bajrang Dal, the place where the temple's name was written was painted with blue colour.

Incidentally, Indore was last declared India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row by the Central government.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Not only second dose, people coming to take first as well Madhya Pradesh: Not only second dose, people coming to take first as well

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 02:14 PM IST
Advertisement