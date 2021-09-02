Madhya Pradesh: Bags two ‘Clean Street Food Hub’ tags for Chhappan Dukan, Sarafa

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Just a day after being the first city in the country for vaccinating 100 per cent of its targeted population with the first dose, Indore has added another feather to its cap by bagging two ‘Clean Street Food Hub’ tags given by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for Chhappan Dukan and Sarafa, respectively.

Moreover, Indore has become the first city in the state to get the tag for two street food hubs in the city.

According to food safety officer Pushpak Dwivedi, Sarafa Chowpati has got the tag for the first time, while Chhappan Dukan has bagged it for the second time. Chhappan Dukan had got the tag initially in 2019 and it has been renewed by the FSSAI after an audit done by a third party agency.

Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pratibha Pal said that it has become possible with support of all shopkeepers of Sarafa Choupati, Chhappan Dukaan, and by the efforts of citizens and FSSAI. The certificate issued on Tuesday would be pasted by all the shopkeepers in front of their shop.

The food safety officers pointed out that the shopkeepers at Chhappan Dukan and Sarafa Choupati were given training and were also informed about FSSAI rules and regulations to maintain hygiene and food quality.

Sarafa Choupati could have got the Clean Street Food Hub tag in 2020 but it couldn’t be done due to Covid spread.

‘Third party agency audit’

‘Audit for the clean street food hub was done by a third party agency from August 3-5 at Chhappan Dukan and at Sarafa. The audit was done by the agency on the criteria of garbage disposal, maintaining personal hygiene, demarcating cooking and non-cooking areas, working streetlights, pest control, and overall cleanliness. It’s important to secure over 80 per cent marks in all the criteria to get the tag’

Pushpak Dwivedi, food safety officer

‘We’re eyeing more tags’

‘We’re planning to apply for more clean street food hub tags and have already sent a proposal for the food street at Scheme No. 54. Some more streets are also under consideration, while we have also applied for ‘BHOG’ certification of Khajrana Ganesh Temple and we believe that we’ll get it soon’

Pushpak Dwivedi, food safety officer

Shopkeepers to follow these regulations:

All shops are registered and licensed under the FSSAI and boards with FSSAI registration/licence number, to be displayed outside every shop

Cooks and staff will wear gloves and so forth to maintain food hygiene

RO water will be available

All FSSAI rules will be followed—from preparing food to disposing of remaining food

Food will be served in stainless steel utensils

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 03:38 AM IST