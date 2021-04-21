Madhya Pradesh: Badnawar tehsil logs 110 corona cases

Badnawar: Panic prevailed among the locals in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar district as it has logged 110 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. Large number of people those tested corona-positive are belong to Kanwan and Kod village.

According to information, on Wednesday, 94 people were found positive in the RTPCR test from Indore and 16 patients were found positive in the rapid antigen test (RAT).

Meanwhile, 11 corona winners were discharged from Covid Care Centre on Wednesday. Centre in-charge Dr Chandrashekhar Patidar said that 48 people are still undergoing treatment at the centre.

The families of the patients who were discharged had reached the centre since morning to receive their near and dear ones.