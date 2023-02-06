Madhya Pradesh: Ayush department conducts health camp on Ravidas Jayanti in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A free-of-cost health camp was organised by the Ayush department on the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas at Amona Government School. It was inaugurated by Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar. The programme was presided over by JMFC Poornima Koterajan. About 5, 500 patients took advantage of this camp.

In the camp, visitors were taught tricks of staying healthy through meditation and yoga. 1.5 thousand patients were tested for diabetes and blood pressure. Detailed information on 'ayurveda in the kitchen' was also given by experts. MLA Sajjan Singh Verma and MLA Ashish Sharma were present as special guests. Medicines were also distributed among the needy patients in the medical camp.

Doctors of the district hospital undertook health check-up/ necessary tests ( blood, urine, phlegm, sugar, BP, nose, ear, throat) of residents. The camp was aimed at raising awareness of health and hygiene among camp visitors and making affordable healthcare accessible to them. Those identified with a disease will undergo medical treatment at the district hospital itself. The health check-up lasted for about four hours.

