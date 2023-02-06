Madhya Pradesh: Public representatives launch Vikas Yatra in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): The Vikas Yatra (development rally) of Madhya Pradesh government was inaugurated in Dewas by several public representatives including MP and MLA. Initially, certificates were distributed among the beneficiaries of Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan.

An oath under the drug de-addiction campaign was also administered en masse. In the Vikas Yatra, the schemes of the state government were also promoted through LCDs, placed in chariots. The yatra will continuously be held till February 25 in Dewas district.

Vikas Yatra organised in Bilawali village was inaugurated by Dewas MLA Gayatri Raje Puar. Puar said that Dewas is emerging as a developed city and is actively participating in every field of innovation.

The rally will glorify the city. Similarly, MP Mahendra Singh Solanki, Rajeev Khandelwal and former MLA Rajendra Verma flagged off a development rally in Bhaunrasa town of Sonkatch.

In this, foundation stone for construction work worth crores of rupees were begun. In village Jhikdakheda of Bagli, MLA Pahad Singh Kannauj inaugurated the development journey by honouring Ladli Laxmi beneficiaries.

