Madhya Pradesh: Dewas Maharaj Puar's grand welcome in Piplarawan

FP Photo |

Piplarawan (Madhya Pradesh): The 10th Maharaja of Dewas and Daly College president Vikram Singh Puar was grandly welcomed during his visit to Piplarawan. Maharaja Puar was garlanded by Piplarawan municipal council president's representative Devnarayan Sharma at Khutkheda Chouraha. Puar also attended the Bhagwat Katha in the area.

On this occasion, BJP leaders including Bahadur Singh Pilwani, BJP mandal president Harendra Pilwani, BJP leader Babulal Mukati, councilor Jitendra Kushwaha, Ajay Mandloi, Shekhar Yadav, Anil Adivasi, Sheshnarayan Nahar, Radheshyam Baretha and Jagdish Patidar were also present.