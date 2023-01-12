e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress leads villagers in protest against dilapidated state highway in Piplarawan

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leads villagers in protest against dilapidated state highway in Piplarawan

Participating in the protest, Congress workers including Sonkatch former MLA Sajjan Singh Verma demanded the government to reconstruct the stretch

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 12:22 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Piplarawan (Madhya Pradesh): Led by the Block Congress Committee, villagers staged a protest at Gichalaya village over the dilapidated condition of the state highway between Nipania Hills and Piplarawan. The stretch has become accident-prone, said the demonstrators, adding that poor road condition was also causing inconvenience to people commuting to nearby villages like Lakumdi, Nipania and others. Recently, a school bus had met with  an accident on this stretch.

Participating in the protest, Congress workers including Sonkatch former MLA Sajjan Singh Verma demanded the government to reconstruct the stretch. He also flayed the Shivraj Singh Chauhan –led state government for failing on all fronts. He alleged that the administration was ignoring the problem of residents. Verma said that if the Congress government is formed in the state it would transform the area. Party block president Jitendra Rana was also present.

Meanwhile, as a temporary solution, the administration using JCB machine levelled the road but this did not satisfy the villagers as they demanded reconstruction of the entire patch.

Naib tehsildar Abhishek Chaurasia, patwari Shivraj Singh,  police  station in-charge C L Katare and his force remained present till the villagers continued their protest.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Pipalrawan still awaits for public service centre to begin in Pipalrawan
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Lalbagh morning walkers celebrate annual function 

Indore: Lalbagh morning walkers celebrate annual function 

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leads villagers in protest against dilapidated state highway in Piplarawan

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leads villagers in protest against dilapidated state highway in Piplarawan

National Workshop on Babu Jagjivan Ram's Life held: ‘Babuji saw discrimination and experienced it...

National Workshop on Babu Jagjivan Ram's Life held: ‘Babuji saw discrimination and experienced it...

Madhya Pradesh: Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Veterinary and Animal Husbandry College in Mhow

News Diary Dewas: Tina wins Miss MP title

News Diary Dewas: Tina wins Miss MP title