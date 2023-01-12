Madhya Pradesh: Congress leads villagers in protest against dilapidated state highway in Piplarawan

Piplarawan (Madhya Pradesh): Led by the Block Congress Committee, villagers staged a protest at Gichalaya village over the dilapidated condition of the state highway between Nipania Hills and Piplarawan. The stretch has become accident-prone, said the demonstrators, adding that poor road condition was also causing inconvenience to people commuting to nearby villages like Lakumdi, Nipania and others. Recently, a school bus had met with an accident on this stretch.

Participating in the protest, Congress workers including Sonkatch former MLA Sajjan Singh Verma demanded the government to reconstruct the stretch. He also flayed the Shivraj Singh Chauhan –led state government for failing on all fronts. He alleged that the administration was ignoring the problem of residents. Verma said that if the Congress government is formed in the state it would transform the area. Party block president Jitendra Rana was also present.

Meanwhile, as a temporary solution, the administration using JCB machine levelled the road but this did not satisfy the villagers as they demanded reconstruction of the entire patch.

Naib tehsildar Abhishek Chaurasia, patwari Shivraj Singh, police station in-charge C L Katare and his force remained present till the villagers continued their protest.

