 Madhya Pradesh: Awareness-cum-training session held in Khandwa
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Awareness-cum-training session held in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Awareness-cum-training session held in Khandwa

Co-ordinator Kavita Pawar from Burhanpur conducted the training session.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long awareness-cum-training session on ‘Eat right during pregnancy’ for all community health officers (CHOs) held at civil surgeon conference hall in Khandwa on Wednesday.

Co-ordinator Kavita Pawar from Burhanpur conducted the training session. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sharad Harne said that as part of eat right campaign, a nutritious diet during pregnancy helps in the physical and mental development of the child. To ensure right weight gain and a perfect nutrition for pregnant women, the diet must consist of complex carbohydrates, lean protein and high-quality fats.

Also, the nutrition of the mother and the child during the critical period of growth and development has a great impact on the life to come. This period provides a very good opportunity to provide adequate nutrition to the infant. Proper nutritional diet should be provided during the first 3 years. Hence, it is important to eat a balanced diet rather than eating poor quality foods. DPM Dr Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the training session.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews Ladli Behana scheme in Khandwa through video conference
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Indore: Woman delivers baby in auto rickshaw at District Hospital; driver claims negligence on...

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Lokayukta raids mineral officer MK Khatadiya's residence, recovers properties worth Rs 3 crore

Madhya Pradesh: Awareness-cum-training session held in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Awareness-cum-training session held in Khandwa

Madhya Pradesh: Motorbike thief held with 3 bikes in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Motorbike thief held with 3 bikes in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Interactive session on climate change held in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Interactive session on climate change held in Mhow