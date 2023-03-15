Madhya Pradesh: Awareness-cum-training session held in Khandwa

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): A day-long awareness-cum-training session on ‘Eat right during pregnancy’ for all community health officers (CHOs) held at civil surgeon conference hall in Khandwa on Wednesday.

Co-ordinator Kavita Pawar from Burhanpur conducted the training session. Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Sharad Harne said that as part of eat right campaign, a nutritious diet during pregnancy helps in the physical and mental development of the child. To ensure right weight gain and a perfect nutrition for pregnant women, the diet must consist of complex carbohydrates, lean protein and high-quality fats.

Also, the nutrition of the mother and the child during the critical period of growth and development has a great impact on the life to come. This period provides a very good opportunity to provide adequate nutrition to the infant. Proper nutritional diet should be provided during the first 3 years. Hence, it is important to eat a balanced diet rather than eating poor quality foods. DPM Dr Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the training session.

