Madhya Pradesh: Collector reviews Ladli Behana scheme in Khandwa through video conference

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Collector reviews Ladli Behana scheme in Khandwa through video conference

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
article-image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Anoop Kumar Singh reviewed the progress of Ladli Behana Yojana through a meeting organised via video conference on Friday. All sub-divisional officers, commissioner of the municipal corporation, Khandwa, chief executive officers of district panchayat, CMO, Nagar Panchayat, Women and Child Development project officer and others were present in the meeting.

Laadli Behana scheme is a flagship scheme of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan where the eligible women of the state will be given assistance of Rs 1,000 per month. The scheme rolled out on March 5 and the beneficiaries will be able to apply till April 30. The final list of beneficiaries will be published on May 31 and the scheme's benefits will start on June 10. The amount will be credited to the accounts on the 10th of every month.

Chouhan who launched the scheme at a grand event at Jamboree Maidan in Bhopal, urged women to strengthen their families with the money they get through the programme.

