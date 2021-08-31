Madhya Pradesh: August 31 is last date for rebate on Indore Municipal Corporation tax

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Haven’t paid property tax and/or water cess yet? Act now. Pay your civic body taxes today (Tuesday) and avail of exemption from payment in advance. Tuesday (August 31) is the last date to avail of the advantage of exemption given by Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) in property tax and water cess.

Usually, this exemption is given till June 30. But, in view of the circumstances arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, IMC had extended the exemption benefit till August 31 on the instructions of the government.

In such cases of property tax, in which the amount of tax and surcharge is up to Rs 50,000, a rebate of up to 100 per cent on surcharge will be given. In cases where the amount of tax and surcharge is up to Rs 1 lakh, a rebate of up to 50 per cent on surcharge will be given. If the amount of property tax and surcharge is more than Rs 1 lakh, taxpayers will be given a rebate of up to 25 per cent on surcharge. For those whose outstanding amount of tax and surcharge is up to Rs 10,000 in water cess, 100 per cent rebate in surcharge is being given.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:15 AM IST