Bhopal: Burglars strike at retired Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary’s farmhouse

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Burglars targeted a farmhouse of a retired chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh and made away with foreign currency notes, jewellery and other important documents, sources said on Monday.

The incident took place at Mindori village under Ratibad police station on Sunday evening.

While the security guard was deployed, the burglars broke open the window pane and entered the house. The incident came to light when retired IAS officer Avani Vaish returned home late evening.

According to information, Vaish, who has retired from the post of Chief Secretary of Madhya Pradesh Government, mostly stays at his farmhouse. On Sunday afternoon, he went home for some urgent work.

He returned to the farmhouse late Sunday evening and found it burgled. Subsequently, he informed the police.

Police said the burglars made off with 300 USA dollar and jewellery worth Rs 7000. The accused also took away passport and other important documents of the IAS.

In charge of Ratibad police station, Sudesh Tiwari said that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

“It seems that any known person is involved in the theft. We have been interrogating the suspects,” he said.

Monday,August 30, 2021