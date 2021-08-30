Bhopal: Fire breaks out at Arera Hills branch of State Bank of India

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in State Bank of India (SBI) situated at Arera Hills in Bhopal on Monday morning.

The fire was first noticed by the bank's security staff, who informed the fire bridge. Three fire tenders from Mata Mandir Fire station were pressed into action and it was put off. No causality was reported.

According to police, the fire broke out in the bank manager’s cabin. Some important documents and furniture have been damaged in the fire.

The police said that fire was doused immediately before it could spread to other portions of the bank.

Though the exact reason that led to the fire breaks out is yet to be established, police said that short-circuit might be the reason for it.

The police added that a case has been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 02:25 PM IST