Bhopal: Heavy rain lashes city, 2 inches recorded in 2 hours

Bhopal: A spell of heavy rain lashed state capital on Sunday evening. All roads were temporarily waterlogged posing problems for commuters. By evening, Bhopal recorded two inches of rainfall in two hours.
State capital received heavy rain after gap of a week. Warning has been issued for very heavy rain in Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Chambal divisions and Vidisha, Betul, Chhindwara districts in the next 24 hours. In addition to heavy rain, there is chance of lightning in the divisions and districts.
According to meteorological department, monsoon is active as a trough is passing through Gwalior, Sidhi. A low pressure area prevails over south coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south-east to Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area is also over north coastal Andhra Pradesh in adjoining parts of south coast of Odisha. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible in Madhya Pradesh.
Rainfall on Aug 29
Umaria 4cm
Dindori 4cm
Pushparajgarh 3cm
Jaithari 3cm
Kurwai 3cm
Huzur 3cm
Amba 3cm
Udaipura 2cm
Shamshabad 2cm
Rewa 2cm
Kotma 2cm
Malajhkhand 2cm
FP
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)