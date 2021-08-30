Bhopal: Heavy rain lashes city, 2 inches recorded in 2 hours

Bhopal: A spell of heavy rain lashed state capital on Sunday evening. All roads were temporarily waterlogged posing problems for commuters. By evening, Bhopal recorded two inches of rainfall in two hours.

State capital received heavy rain after gap of a week. Warning has been issued for very heavy rain in Rewa, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Sagar, Bhopal, Hoshangabad and Chambal divisions and Vidisha, Betul, Chhindwara districts in the next 24 hours. In addition to heavy rain, there is chance of lightning in the divisions and districts.

According to meteorological department, monsoon is active as a trough is passing through Gwalior, Sidhi. A low pressure area prevails over south coastal Odisha and north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south-east to Bay of Bengal. The low-pressure area is also over north coastal Andhra Pradesh in adjoining parts of south coast of Odisha. Light to moderate rain with few heavy spells are possible in Madhya Pradesh.

Rainfall on Aug 29

Cities/ district Rainfall (cm)

Umaria 4cm

Dindori 4cm

Pushparajgarh 3cm

Jaithari 3cm

Kurwai 3cm

Huzur 3cm

Amba 3cm

Udaipura 2cm

Shamshabad 2cm

Rewa 2cm

Kotma 2cm

Malajhkhand 2cm

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:44 AM IST