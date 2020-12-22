Madhya Pradesh: Assistant director of fisheries department caught accepting bribe

RATLAM: Ujjain sleuth of Lokayukta police caught an assistant director of the state fisheries department red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a farmer on Tuesday.
According to information, assistant director of fisheries department Bahadur Singh Damar had asked bribe of Rs 50,000 for sanctioning grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to a farmer Shobharam.
Farmer had already given Rs 25,000 earlier, but his grant was not sanctioned.
Shobharam approached to the Lokayukt Ujjain and a plan was prepared to trap the assistant director red handed. As per plan, farmer Shobharam on Tuesday reached at the office of the assistant director Bahadur singh and handed over Rs 10,000.
He passed signals to the lokayukta team who immediately rushed inside the office and found Rs 10 thousand lying in the diary. The Lokayukta team registered the case.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)