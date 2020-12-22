Madhya Pradesh: Assistant director of fisheries department caught accepting bribe

RATLAM: Ujjain sleuth of Lokayukta police caught an assistant director of the state fisheries department red-handed accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 from a farmer on Tuesday.

According to information, assistant director of fisheries department Bahadur Singh Damar had asked bribe of Rs 50,000 for sanctioning grant of Rs 1.5 lakh to a farmer Shobharam.

Farmer had already given Rs 25,000 earlier, but his grant was not sanctioned.