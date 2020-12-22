Madhya Pradesh: 31-feet high trident mounted in Agar’s Baijnath Mahadev temple premises

Agar: A 31-feet high trident (trishul, the weapon of Lord Shiva) was mounted in the premises of Baba Baijnath Mahadev temple here on Monday late evening.

Baba Baijnath Mahadev temple is perhaps the only temple in central India that was restored and rebuilt by the British. Rakshak Mitra Mandal installed it besides Nandi, the mount of Lord Shiva.

A procession of the trident was taken out from old krishi upaj mandi through main roads, which took seven yours to reach Baijnath temple. Hundreds of men, women and children took part in the procession that had decked up tableaux.

The procession was welcomed warmly everywhere. MLA Vipin Wankhede and MP Mahendra Solanki welcomed the procession too. This was the first big religious procession here after Baijnath Mahadev's royal ride held in holy Shravan month.

In view of the grand procession, security arrangements were made by the police in the town. Police force was deployed at all the road intersections and inner roads.