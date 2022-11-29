Madhya Pradesh: ASI nabbed for taking bribe in Jhabua

Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh): Team of Indore Lokayukta on Tuesday trapped assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajendra Kumar Sharma of Antar Balia police outpost for accepting bribe from the complainant. According to information, complainant Ramesh Muniya, a resident of Khutya village under Kalyanpura police station limit in Jhabua district has lodged a complaint.

In the complaint, Ramesh informed that the police seized 21 ganja plants from the agriculture field and one Badiya is lodged in jail in the said case. Ramesh informed that ASI Sharma demanded a bribe of Rs 20k from him in lieu of not making the other three brothers accused in the case.

The Lokayukta team after verifying the above application of the applicant, found the complaint to be correct. The team on Tuesday laid a trap at Antar Balia police outpost and caught Sharma red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 20k from the complainant. A case has been registered against Sharma under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Amendment Act, 2018 and an investigation is on.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Liquor worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Jhabua district