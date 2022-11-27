Madhya Pradesh: Liquor worth Rs 25 lakh seized in Jhabua district

FP Photo |

Meghnagar (Madhya Pradesh): In a major crackdown ahead of Gujarat polls, a police team from Kakanwani police station in Jhabua district seized liquor worth Rs 25 lakh from a truck. Notably, both Jhabua and Alirajpur district police sharing their border with Gujarat have intensified the checking drive in the area. Under this on Saturday, the Kakanwani police of the district succeeded in arresting one smuggler with liquor. Police informed that the smuggler was transporting liquor in a truck used to transport ballast at the ballast mine. When Kakanwani police searched the truck on Limdi (Gujarat) road, they were shocked. Police found a large quantity of liquor in the truck. Police recovered around 4492.8 bulk litres of liquor worth Rs 24.96 lakh. Police arrested driver Pragesh Bhabor, 22, a resident of Tandli village of Jhalod tehsil in Dahod district of Gujarat. The police have registered a case against the accused under the Excise Act. Now police are investigating the source and destination of the consignment.