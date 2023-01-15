Madhya Pradesh: Army Day to be celebrated in Mhow today

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow being the largest cantonment of central India, the Army Day will be celebrated by all ranks of Infantry School, Army War College, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering and all military establishments of Mhow cantonment on Sunday.

Every year, the celebrations include a wreath-laying ceremony at the infantry war memorial situated at Mall Road by senior officers including Infantry School commandant and veterans of Mhow to pay homage to the soldiers who had made supreme sacrifice in service of the nation. After the wreath-laying ceremony, a special sainik sammelan of the officers, junior commissioned officers, other ranks and civilian staff will be held.

Army Day is celebrated to mark the day when the first Indian officer, Gen KM Cariappa awarded with Order of British Empire (OBE) took over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1948. This was a great achievement in the annals of the glorious history of the army. Cariappa later rose to become the first Field Marshal of the nation. Various programmes were held at all military establishments in Mhow cantonment along with all over the country. Army personnel celebrate the day with joy and pride and large scale celebrations are held there. This year’s Army Day celebrations are special because the Infantry Museum which focuses the army in a very comprehensive manner has become functional and even a layman is able to know about the Army and the Infantry with great ease and under one roof.

