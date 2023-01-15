Madhya Pradesh: Think Tank set up by Mhow Veterans

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Mhow, a historical military cantonment with three major training establishments of the Indian Army is also home to a large veteran fraternity who have made this quaint town their home. Such a mix of retired and serving communities provides an ideal environment for intellectual pursuits by tapping into their vast repertoire of knowledge.

The experience and security perspectives of the veterans can be gainfully channelled into enhancing understanding of global security issues. With this noble motive, a group of senior military veterans have started a think tank named, ‘Mhow Analysis and Research Society’. The Society would carry out analyses and research in the strategic arena and on contemporary issues of interest, with the aim of disseminating such knowledge and awareness amongst interested individuals and groups in the open domain through their web site as well as through structured interactions in institutions.

The Society launched their website www.marsmhowonline.com on January 14 on Veterans Day in a small ceremony at the Army War College in Mhow, in the presence of Lt Gen D P Pandey, Commandant Army War College, who was the Guest of Honour. The think tank intends to interact with academic and military institutions and provide Subject Matter Experts in the field of national security. Undoubtedly, their value addition will benefit the students and institutions which is a welcome step in this region. On this occasion, Lt Gen JS Sandhu (retd), the President of the Society, mentioned that this is the first of its kind of think tank in central India which will be involved in studies related to Strategy and Defence. The expertise in MARS would be useful for prominent academic institutes at Indore, central India and defence services institutes for creating awareness on Leadership and National Defence matters.