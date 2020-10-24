Madhya Pradesh: Aradhya Sethia got Rs 1.5 crore scholarship from Cambridge University

Jaora: Cambridge University awarded Rs 1.5 crore scholarship to young jurist Aradhya, who hails from Jaora, for international research on constitutional systems. He has done his Masters of Law from Yale University in the US and Master of Philosophy from Oxford University.

In his interview, he said that with the knowledge he has attained from books and with the ground reality experience of government and political practicality, he will live in a small town and conduct his research and got selected.

In 2010, the film 3 Idiots inspired him to do something different. Aradhya, being the son of a printing press owner Ashok Sethia, got an opportunity since childhood to understand politics, government programmes and activities related to law.

Aradhya reached the city of Cambridge in England and also started research under the guidance of Prof Alison Young. His mother, a homemaker, is ecstatic over his achievement.