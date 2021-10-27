Madhya Pradesh: Apollo Hospitals announces free Covid vax for children with comorbidities

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Apollo Hospitals, Indore announced free vaccinations against COVID-19 for children with specific comorbidities across the hospital network.

Anticipating early approval by the government for vaccinating children with specified comorbidities with details of the age group permitted for vaccination, the free vaccination initiative would be launched by Apollo Hospitals.

The list is expected to include children with haematological, neurological, cardiac, liver, gastrointestinal, rheumatic, cancer, respiratory, genitourinary, and developmental disorders. However, this is an indicative list and the final list of comorbidities eligible for free vaccination would be as per the list published by the Government.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group said, “Adults have been the focus of vaccination till now as by and large, children have been spared from severe COVID infection. However, this is not the case in children with co-morbidities. These children continue to be at high risk of developing a severe infection. In addition, children with co-morbidities have also seen a significant psychosocial impact as the lockdown resulted in their missing out on the personalized attention and specialized treatment and care that they require.”

There are two vaccines that are have been given or are awaiting EUA by the Government and these are:

Covaxin: For ages 2-18 years. Two doses at a gap of 28 days. Administered intramuscularly

ZyCov-D: For ages 12-18 years. Three doses at a gap of 28 days. Needle-free vaccine administered intradermally.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:07 AM IST