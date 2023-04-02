Madhya Pradesh: Annual prize distribution held at MPS Academy in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The annual prize distribution ceremony of MPS Academy, Mahidpur town under Ujjain district, was held at administrative campus, Bhimkheda, in which students presented a lively programme in colourful attire.

Ramnik Saluja, cricketer and vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association graced the occasion as chief guest. Sandeep Mehta, editor of Dainik Avantika and Brahmastra, Surendra Kabra divisional secretary, RC Thakur, chairman of Ashwini Research Institute attended as guests of honour. The programme was inaugurated by garlanding a picture of Goddess Saraswati.

Prizes for various activities including literary, cultural, sports were distributed to winning students. Children representing the school in national-level competitions and CBSE toppers were felicitated. Kids Group members walked the ramp and pre-primary students presented cultural programmes. Rajasthani dance enthralled parents and visitors.

Saluja appreciated the activities of the school and assured the institution of co-operation in the field of sports. Society chairman Ashutosh Chhajlani, representative Sandeep Moti Chopra, MPS Academy Principal Sapna Jain presented mementos to the guests. Deepti Malhotra conducted the programme while Monika Sisodia proposed a vote of thanks.