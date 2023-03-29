Madhya Pradesh: Secretaries climbs panchayat office roof to access internet for e-KYC in Mahidpur

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): The implementation of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana across the state is underway in a full-fledged manner. Several e–KYC (Know Your Customer) camps have been set up across rural areas of the district.

Only those candidates who have completed their e-KYC are eligible for online registration. Despite strike by village employment assistants and assistant secretaries, gram panchayat secretaries have been diligently working to fulfill the target at the village- level. Surendra Singh Khinchi, posted as panchayat secretary at Tarnod village (on Mahidpur Road) said that due to patchy internet issue (network congestion) at panchayat office, they are forced to climb on panchayat office roof searching for network for updating e-KYC ahead of registration of Ladli Behna scheme.

Sarpanch representative Kushal Singh along with other village representatives is leaving no stone unturned for updating e-KYC of candidates.

