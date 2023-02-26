Madhya Pradesh: Projects worth Rs 31 crore dedicated to public during Vikas Yatra in Mahidpur

FP Photo |

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): In the last 15 days of BJP's 'Vikas Yatra' led by MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan, public welfare projects worth Rs 31 crore were dedicated to the public in Mahidpur town. The yatra began on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti on February 5 and since then, the entire district’s leaders have been carrying out walkathon in village areas. The Vikas Yatra covered as many as 244 villages along with 18 wards of Mahidpur town. During the 15-day-long yatra, the MLA laid foundation of various development works worth Rs 229.4 lakh across 244 villages.

In urban areas, the MLA laid foundation stones of development works worth Rs 2.23 crore across 18 wards of Mahidpur town. On the demand of MLA Chouhan, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (who appeared for district-level employment event in Mahidpur) announced public welfare works worth Rs 2400 crore from the stage. The concluding event was presided by municipal president Nanibai Mali at the tehsil office. District leaders Shivnarayan Suryavanshi, mandal president Uma Pandey, general secretary Bhimsingh Davre besides a large number of workers were present.