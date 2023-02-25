Madhya Pradesh: Bhoomi Pujan of development work worth Rs 14.52 lakh performed in Mahidpur

Representative Image

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): On the fourth day, BJP led VikasYatra (development procession) led by local MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan passed through ward no 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14 of Mahidpur town of Ujjain district on Friday.

The MLA laid the foundation stone of sewage line to be built at a cost of Rs 14.52 lakh in Ward No 13.

The procession terminated at Ganesh Chowpaty where the MLA addressed a mass gathering and shared approval letters to various beneficiaries of various schemes.

Towards the end, citizens expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for various welfare schemes and CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for implementing new excise policy 2023- 24 which discourages liquor consumption. Along with this, an oath was administered to citizens for not consuming alcohol.

Municipal chief president Nanibai Omprakash Mali, vice president Rajaram Kahar, chief municipal officer Chandrashekhar Soni besides councillors, Anganwadi workers, public representatives, government officers/employees also attended the Yatra. Municipal chief and CMO appealed to locals to participate in the ongoing Vikas Yatra in large numbers. The yatra ended on Saturday.