Madhya Pradesh: Angry mob set truck afire after it runs over 14-year-old boy

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An angry mob set a truck afire after it ran over a 14-year-old boy, killing him at spot in Guna district on Saturday.

The police and district administration teams also had to face the ire of the people, as the agitating mob damaged the vehicles.

The accident took place near Raghogarh Bus stand.

According to information, Ritik Saini was heading towards his home on his bicycle. A recklessly driven truck ran over him. He died on the spot.

The truck, which was laden with rice and wheat, was heading towards Public Distribution Shops in the city from godown.

Irked over the accident, the local residents set the truck afire. They also staged a chakka jam after putting the body on the road. Soon after, a police team along with the fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the fire.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rajeev Kumar Mishra said that the situation had been under control. “A case has been registered against the truck driver. Further investigation is on and action would be taken against those who set the truck afire,” he told journalists.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:28 PM IST