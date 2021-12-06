Madhya Pradesh: Amid Omicron scare, 9 foreign returnees put under home quarantine in Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Nine people who recently returned from foreign have been home quarantined in Mandsaur district as the district administration issued an order of home quarantine for 7 days.

The Rapid Response Team (RRT) has also collected their samples. The sample report of four of them has appeared negative and the rest reports have yet to come.

The administration held a meeting chaired by minister Hardeep Singh Dang to prevent the spread of new variants of COVID19.

Collector Gautam Singh instructed the Chief Medical and Health Officer and all the SDMs that people arriving from abroad should be home quarantined for 7 days. They should strictly follow the home quarantine period. If any person found violating rules, then strict action should be taken against them, Singh added.

Collector has also appealed to the citizens that they should be more cautious to avoid infection. Do follow all the necessary guidelines of the COVID19. Collector Singh, Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Pandey, District Health Officer Dr Rathore and voluntary organizations distributed masks in the city and appealed to the people.

According to reports, 7 oxygen plants of the district were inspected in which Mandsaur, Garoth, Shamgarh were found in running state while technical faults were found in Bhanpura, Sitamau, Suwasra and Narayangarh. The administration instructed to rectify them and also instructed for the servicing of oxygen concentrators which were available.

