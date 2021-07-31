Madhya Pradesh: Amid confusion over CM's visit to Bhikhangaon, preparations in full swing

The administration made a lot of preparations at the local garden but the minister in charge did showed up. The administration is left in a limbo.

The administration has asked a local farmer to postpone the sowing of soybean his 5 acres in the wake of the CM visit.

The administration is preparing for over a month for the arrival of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The 5 acre patch of farm has been reserved for parking, helipad and other arrangements, said a PWD official.

Over Rs 5 lakh has been spent on making a temporary road and if CM does not visit here in next 8 to 10 days, then it will also get spoiled due to rain.

The CM is slated to plant sapling here. However, despite the uncertainty on CMís visit the administration continues to hold meetings at the block level.

The local administration is leaving no stone unturned to complete the pending works within stipulated time limit.

At the same time, a programme to plant about 2,000 saplings around the helipad site is also slated during CMís visit. So far about 700 pits have been dug. The administration is geared up and the CM has to finalise the date of his visit.