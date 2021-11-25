Madhya Pradesh: Alot’s Sakshi is sub-lieutenant in Indian Navy

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Alot girl Sakshi’s dreams were as vast as the ocean and they are beginning to come true.

Sakshi Solanki is a resident of Alot town in Ratlam district has been selected as a sub-lieutenant in the Indian Navy. Her happiness knew no bounds as she received a letter from Indian Naval Academy, Kerela to join training.

Not just Sakshi, her kin and the residents of the entire town are on cloud nine and are coming together to celebrate the achievement.

Her father, Pradeep Singh Solanki told that it was her sheer determination and belief in herself that made her stick to her dream of joining the Indian Navy.

She wanted to contribute to the nation by joining the Indian Navy and today she has achieved her dreams.

Expressing his happiness, ex-district vice-president Virendra Singh Solanki told that this is a matter of pride for all of us. While, Sakshi has received her joining letter from Indian Naval Academy, Azimala in Kerala. Regional MLA Manoj Chawla also congratulated and wished her for a bright future ahead.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 01:32 AM IST