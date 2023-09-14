Madhya Pradesh: All-round Development Of State Under `Double Engine’ Govt, Says Minister Sakhalecha

FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in the state later this year, BJP’s pre-poll public outreach programme, `Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ received a warm welcome at Ganpur square on Wednesday morning.

Upon reaching the Manawar assembly area, party leaders, and workers gave warm welcome to ministers, accompanying the Yatra. Cabinet ministers Om Prakash Sakhalecha, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki, MP Sudhir Gupta, former minister Ranjana Baghel, yatra in-charge Mukam Singh Kirade also were present. Jan Aashirwad Yatra then reached Dongargaon.

Addressing the general meeting at Krishi Mandi, minister Sakhalecha said that the state has witnessed all-round development under the `double engine’ government. He also informed the electorate about the development works done and various welfare schemes run by the state government including Ladli Lakshmi Scheme, Ladli Behana Scheme, Sambal, CM Kanyadan schemes and others.

Minister Dattigaon, taking a dig at Congress, said that Congress focus on appeasement, while Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government focuses on welfare, development, and providing basic amenities to citizens (electricity, water through Nal Jal Scheme).

MP Gupta said that the government has been dedicatedly working for the welfare of tribals, Dalits, poor and backward classes. Today, India is one of the largest military powers.

State minister Jaydeep Patel, district in-charge Mukam Singh Kirade, former minister Ranjana Baghel, state working committee member Vinod Sharma, and district panchayat president Sardar Singh Medha accorded welcome to yatra.

Congress lied to tribals: Dr Solanki

Kukshi: Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sumer Singh Solanki said that Congress has lied to the tribal. Congress ruled the country for decades, but could not free women from poisonous smoke (kitchen) and now Congress is being hypocritical by giving LPG cylinders for Rs 500.

Dr Solanki criticised the Congress party for their failure to address the issue of women's health during their long tenure in power. The BJP government will provide the benefit of LPG cylinders for Rs 450 to 1 crore Ladli Bahenas.

During the Congress era, the state had the highest mother-child rate in the country, but the BJP government has started the scheme through Ladli Lakshmi, Kanyadaan and Ladli Bahena Yojana which have made them self-reliant.

“Today I’m here to seek your blessing through Jan Aashirwad Yatra, Dr Solanki added.

Addressing the general meeting, MP Chhatar Singh Darbar, said that today under the rule of Modi government, the honour and respect of the country is greater in the world. BJP has become synonymous with development.

The BJP government has done the development of every class. Today India is the fifth largest economy in the world. BJP has done the work of directly benefiting the last person of the society through poor welfare schemes, MP Darbar said.

