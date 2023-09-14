 Bhopal: PM Modi Hails Bina Petrochemical Project As Development Booster Of Madhya Pradesh
PM Modi congratulated public as India successfully hosted G20 Summit in New Delhi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 14, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Bina Refinery Petrochemical Complex as a development booster in the region. Emphasising the importance of manufacturing sector, he said it will help generate employment to thousands of youths.

Besides Bina Refinery Petrochemical complex, various projects -- renewable source of energy project in Narmadapuram, 2 new IT parks in Indore and Mega industrial park in Ratlam will be commenced.

INDIA Bloc To Hold First Joint Public Rally In Bhopal: DMK MP TR Baalu
PM Modi further congratulated public as India successfully hosted G20 Summit in New Delhi. He said the global event has filled the hearts of every India with pride and honour. He also hailed CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for hosting G20 events in Bhopal, Indore and Khajuraho.

