Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur police bag second rank in state in CCTNS ranking

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur police have been awarded the second rank in the state in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) implementation in the ranking released by the state police headquarters in December 2022.

The CCTNS provides enhanced tools for investigation, crime prevention, law and order maintenance and other functions like emergency response, improving communication and helping police staff to focus more on core police functions.

It has also helped in creating a platform for sharing intelligence across the state, country and other agencies, besides sharing crime and criminal information databases, enabling improved and speedy investigations, crime prevention and tracking of criminals, suspects, accused and repeat offenders.

Giving information, SP said that CCTNS is a project under Ministry of Home Affairs, NCRB, Government of India for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance. The ranking is based on the uploading of data by police stations from the registration of FIR to the current status of the investigation of crime.

Notably, Alirajpur police was awarded 16th rank in State in CCTNS implementation around 6 months ago. SP Manoj Kumar Singh had given necessary instructions to the nodal officer, additional SP for improving ranking in the district and reviewed regular progress which yielded results.

