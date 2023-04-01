 Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur Collector pays surprise visit to ‘Ladli Behna’ camps
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Raghvendra Singh on Saturday paid surprise visits to camps set up under much hyped ‘Ladli Behna Yojna’ in various villages across Alirajpur district.

During the visit, he instructed officials for 100pc registration of eligible women in respective villages. He also gave necessary directions to the camp’s nodal and sector officers to ensure that applicants should not face any trouble in filling the forms.

He said that if a person’s e-KYC has not been done, she can also get e-KYC done in the same camp. He also apprised women of the scheme, asked them to encourage other rural women to come to the camp site for eKYC and the application process in large numbers. He checked proper seating arrangements in the shade and drinking water facility. A help desk should be set up to give information related to the scheme to the women coming to camp.

Notably, Ladli Behna Yojna is a state government initiative aimed at providing financial support to women. Under this scheme, women will be given Rs 1k per month as incentive.

