Alirajpur: ‘Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of truth’

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): District Congress staged a protest outside the party office in Alirajpur over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra and burnt his effigy.

The former Wayanad MP was disqualified from the lower house of Parliament a day after he was convicted by a Gujarat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. Aggrieved Congressman denied accepting this decision and launched a nationwide protest.

‘Rahul Gandhi is fighting the battle of truth. He talks in the interest of the unemployed. Instead of answering his questions, this shameful act was done. In 2024, Congress will again come to power in the Centre and then Modi along with his so-called followers will be sent behind the bars,” said former district president Mahesh Patel. The BJP government is promoting anarchy in the country, this act will never be forgiven by the Congress party, he said, adding that ‘Modi government will have to pay for it,' he said adding. District president Kesar Singh Davar, district general secretary Surpal Ajnar and others were present during the protest.

