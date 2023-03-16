Madhya Pradesh: Alirajpur district police bag first spot in ICJS ranking in state

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur district has bagged first place in the state for the year 2023 Inter-operable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) ranking and fourth rank in Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) across the state.

Giving information, SP Manoj Kumar Singh said that earlier Alirajpur Police bagged 15th position in Madhya Pradesh in CCTNS ranking around 6 months ago and bagged the fourth rank this time.

Police successfully worked on the software and qualitative data which resulted in solving of a number of cases through the ICJS and CCTNS portals.

Notably, ICJS portal under MHA, seeks to enable seamless transfer of data and information of accused / culprits among different pillars of the criminal justice system, like courts, police, jails and others.

It is a milestone to enhance the productivity of the criminal justice system both qualitatively and quantitatively. On the other hand, CCTNS is an important project of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), MHA for creating a comprehensive and integrated system for effective policing through e-governance.

It maintains rack of the development in cases across police stations and decreases manual and redundant record keeping. In comparison to 2022, there has been a decrease in women-related crimes registered under the POCSO Act in two and a half months of the year 2023 due to online tagging.