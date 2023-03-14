Madhya Pradesh: 1,032 litre illegal liquor seized in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): A huge stock of illegal liquor has been seized at Borzhad village under Ambua Police Station, Alirajpur. As per the information, 1, 032 litres of alcohol was recovered from an Eicher vehicle with registration number MP 13 GB 0902 which was heading towards Gujarat from Jobat.

Acting on information, Ambua Police Station in-charge Dilip Chandel and his team caught the vehicle by blocking the road in Borzhad village near Dargah. Two accused including Anoop Baghel (30) of Alirajpur and Suresh Rawat (24) of Dhar are also arrested. The vehicle and miscreants were brought to Ambua Police Station. A case under different sections of IPC and the Excise Act has been registered against the miscreants at the mentioned police station. Seized vehicle costs Rs 11 lakhs and the cost of the liquor is Rs 6. 45 lakhs.

Alirajpur SP Manoj Kumar Singh informed that every activity of anti-social elements involved in illegal liquor business is being closely monitored. Alirajpur police will continue to take effective action on the illegal liquor business, he said.