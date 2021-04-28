Madhya Pradesh: Akas Sangathan, Alirajpur demands teachers be declared as Corona warriors

Alirajpur: District general secretary of Adivasi Karamchari Adhikari Sangathan (AKAS) Bhangu Singh Tomar has written a letter to the State Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday demanding corona warrior status for the teachers doing covid-survey. For prevention of Covid-19 pandemic teachers have been given duties in Kill Corona Surveys, Containment Zones, Call Center, Check Posts, Isolation Wards, Village Nodals and in public awareness campaigns so the teachers should be declares as Corona warriors and should get all the benefits like other Corona warriors.

He mentioned in the letter that many employees have been infected during duty and 13 teachers have also died prematurely in Alirajpur district within a week. Many teachers of the entire teacher cadre are dying. The dependents are not being provided the benefit of Rs 50 lakhs insurance and quick compassionate appointment under the Corona Warrior scheme. He wrote that the teachers of the entire teacher cadre are also corona warriors like the employees of other departments. They have demanded to declare them Corona warriors and to release orders for providing insurance of Rs 50 lakh and prompt compassionate appointments.

Tomar said that as Alirajpur, a tribal dominated district, is next to Gujarat state, most of the employees of the district go to Gujarat for treatment at private expense. So they have also demanded the district administration to treat them at the government expense in the state of Gujarat so that the employees can get the benefit of proper treatment. The teachers are discharging their duties with honesty in this emergency so they should get all the benefits, he added.