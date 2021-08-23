Madhya Pradesh: Air India to resume Indore-Dubai flight from September 1

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): 17 months after Air India is going to resume its international flight from Indore. The Indore- Dubai flight will resume from September 1.

Indore-Dubai is the only International flight from Devi Ahilya Bai International Airport, Indore. The operation of the flight was remained suspended since March 22, 2020 because of COVID-19.

As per the schedule released by Air India on Monday, the flight will take off from Indore at 12.05PM and will arrive back at Indore Airport at 10.05PM.

According to sources, Indore Airport administration has written to the Airport Authority of India seeking detailed guidelines including medical screening for departing and arriving international passengers.

Besides, Air India has also decided to start a flight for Bangalore from Indore. However, its schedule is yet to be released. TK Jose, chairman of Madhya Pradesh Chapter of Travel Agents Federation of India said that passengers had been demanding for a Bangalore flight for a long time.

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 05:30 PM IST