Madhya Pradesh: Air connectivity to Dubai resumes from Indore, four more domestic flights started

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of over 17 months, Indore-Dubai-Indore rolled out from Wednesday. Besides this, four domestic flights for Gwalior, Lucknow, Ahmadabad, and Bengaluru also resumed.

Not to be mentioned, air connectivity to foreign countries were suspended due to covid induced lockdown since March 2020. Few flights, however, to some countries were resumed as per covid norms on individual level.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in a virtual meeting on Wednesday, flagged off and restarted the IndiGo's Gwalior-Indore flight and Indore-Dubai flight.

Minister Tulsi Silawat, MP Shankar Lalwani and BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya virtually attended the function.

On this occasion Rashmi Dixit, the first passenger of the first flight started from Indore to Dubai was presented with the boarding pass of the flight by Tulsi Silavat, MP Shankar Lalwani and officials of Air India.

Tulsi Silavat, in his address, said, "Under the leadership of Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, this gift to the state will take the development of Madhya Pradesh to new heights. I congratulated the people of Indore for this new record set under the guidance of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Scindia."

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Indore is a city of infinite possibilities and the gift of flight connectivity that Indore has got today will give new wings to the development prospects of the state and Indore.

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 11:18 AM IST