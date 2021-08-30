Indore: Extend Pratapgarh-Bhopal train up to Indore: Passengers

Indore



Local passengers have demanded the extension of Pratapgarh (UP)-Bhopal train up to Indore. They argue that there are a large number of passengers from the city who travel on that train and it would be a boon for such passengers if the train were extended up to Indore. It will also boost trade between Indore and UP.

Train no. 12183/12184 Bhopal-Pratapgarh-Bhopal runs thrice a week

from both sides. From Bhopal it runs on Sunday, Tuesday and Friday

at 7.20 pm. In its return journey, the Pratapgarh-Bhopal train runs on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday and it is scheduled to reach Bhopal at 9 am, but it is invariably late and Indore passengers are unable to board the Chhindwara-Indore Pantchvelly Express or the Patna-Indore train.



Jagmohan Verma, a former member of the Western Railway Advisory

Committee who supports the demand said extending the train

will mean direct connectivity of the city with Kanpur, Lucknow and Rae Bareilly etc. Verma said that similarly, Prayagraj Express running from Mhow should be extended up to Unchahar. Verma has also demanded that Indore-Chhindwara Fast Passenger Indore-Bhopal Passenger and Indore-Ajmer Link Express trains should be restarted soon.

Published on: Monday, August 30, 2021, 11:33 PM IST