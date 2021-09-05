e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:14 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Aim to vaccinate 8L people with 2nd dose in September

State Immunization Officer Dr Santosh Shukla reviewed the work of vaccination in Indore on Saturday.
Girl Getting Jabbed | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aiming to complete 100 per cent vaccination target in Indore district, the health department is planning to vaccinate over 8 lakh people in the district this month.

He said that they are planning to launch a mega vaccination drive again in the district especially for those vaccinated with the first dose during the first mega drive in June.

“Over 6 lakh people have taken their first dose of vaccine in June while over 1 lakh had taken Covaxin as their first dose in August. Second dose of these people will be pending in September and we will aim to vaccinate them for completing 100 per cent vaccination,” Dr Shukla told the media.

District Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said that they could vaccinate only over 30,000 people on Saturday.

“We had allocated both Covishield and Covaxin on Saturday. Over 26,000 people above the age of 18 years while over 3,000 people above the age of 45 years and over 1000 people above 60 years were vaccinated. 80 per cent of total vaccinated people on Saturday were for the second dose,” Dr Gupta added.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 01:14 AM IST
